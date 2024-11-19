Lazydays Q3 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates, Decline Y/Y

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. GORV reported third-quarter 2024 results, wherein earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Both the top and bottom lines decreased year over year. Following the results, the company’s shares declined 5.3% in the after-hours trading session yesterday.



GORV Q3 Earnings and Revenues

Lazydays reported an adjusted loss per share of $1.27, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 89 cents. In the prior-year quarter, the company had reported a loss of 29 cents per share.



Total revenues were $213.5 million, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $228 million. The top line also declined 23.9% year over year. Revenues were hurt by the dismal performance of new vehicle retail, pre-owned vehicle retail, as well as service, body, and parts and other, owing to lower demand.

Results of Operations

New vehicle retail sales declined 29.3% year over year to $122.3 million. The downside was mainly due to a 13.1% decrease in average selling price per retail unit and an 18.6% decrease in new vehicle retail units sold.



Pre-owned vehicle retail, as well as service, body, and parts and other revenues, declined 19.8% and 9.5% year over year to $60.2 million and $12.9 million, respectively.



The company’s gross margin expanded 180 basis points (bps) year over year to 21.2%. New vehicle retail and pre-owned vehicle retail gross margins declined 160 and 230 basis points year over year to 9.2% and 18.2%, respectively.

Balance Sheet

As of Sept. 30, 2024, cash totaled $13.5 million compared with $58.1 million as of fiscal 2023-end. Long-term debt, non-current portion, net amounted to $27.6 million compared with $28.1 million as of fiscal 2023 end.

