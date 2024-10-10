Lazard September Prel. AUM Higher Than Last Month

(RTTNews) - Lazard, Inc. (LAZ), a financial advisory and asset management firm, Thursday said its preliminary assets under management (AUM) as of September 30 was about $247.657 billion, higher than $244.341 billion in the previous month.

The month's AUM included market appreciation of $3 billion, foreign exchange appreciation of $1.5 billion and net outflows of $1.3 billion.

Preliminary average AUM for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was $246 billion.

