News & Insights

Stocks

Lazard Announces Leadership Changes for Future Growth

November 25, 2024 — 08:32 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Lazard ( (LAZ) ) just unveiled an update.

Lazard, Inc. has announced key leadership changes, appointing Peter R. Orszag as Chairman of the Board and Dan Schulman as Lead Independent Director, effective January 1, 2025. Kenneth M. Jacobs will transition to Senior Chairman and Senior Advisor, marking a strategic succession plan for the firm’s growth. These shifts aim to strengthen Lazard’s position in the financial advisory and asset management sectors as it focuses on its long-term vision for 2030.

For detailed information about LAZ stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LAZ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.