Lazard Announces Leadership Changes for Future Growth

Lazard ( (LAZ) ) just unveiled an update.

Lazard, Inc. has announced key leadership changes, appointing Peter R. Orszag as Chairman of the Board and Dan Schulman as Lead Independent Director, effective January 1, 2025. Kenneth M. Jacobs will transition to Senior Chairman and Senior Advisor, marking a strategic succession plan for the firm’s growth. These shifts aim to strengthen Lazard’s position in the financial advisory and asset management sectors as it focuses on its long-term vision for 2030.

