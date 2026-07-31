LAZ Ex-Dividend Reminder - 8/3/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/3/26, Lazard (Symbol: LAZ) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.50, payable on 8/14/26. As a percentage of LAZ's recent stock price of $42.00, this dividend works out to approximately 1.19%, so look for shares of Lazard to trade 1.19% lower — all else being equal — when LAZ shares open for trading on 8/3/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from LAZ is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.76% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of LAZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LAZ's low point in its 52 week range is $38.67 per share, with $58.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.21.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, LAZ makes up 2.93% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund ETF (Symbol: BTAL) which is trading lower by about 1.3% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding LAZ).

In Friday trading, Lazard shares are currently up about 0.1% on the day.

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Further LAZ Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.