Lavras Gold Updates Technical Reports for Compliance

November 26, 2024 — 03:38 pm EST

Lavras Gold Corp (TSE:LGC) has released an update.

Lavras Gold Corp. has amended its technical reports for the Butiá and Cerrito Gold Prospects in Brazil following a review by the Ontario Securities Commission. The revisions clarify assumptions and resource estimates while ensuring compliance with regulatory standards. These changes do not affect the size or scope of the resource estimates.

