Lavras Gold Corp. Unveils Promising Drilling Results

Lavras Gold Corp.’s latest drilling results at the Olaria Gold Target in southern Brazil have shown promising gold mineralization, including a significant intersection of 1.0 g/t gold over 56 metres. These findings suggest substantial exploration potential for the company’s LDS Project, aiming to define a viable gold project in the region.

