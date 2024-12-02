News & Insights

Stocks

Lavras Gold Corp. Unveils Promising Drilling Results

December 02, 2024 — 12:47 pm EST

Lavras Gold Corp (TSE:LGC) has released an update.

Lavras Gold Corp.’s latest drilling results at the Olaria Gold Target in southern Brazil have shown promising gold mineralization, including a significant intersection of 1.0 g/t gold over 56 metres. These findings suggest substantial exploration potential for the company’s LDS Project, aiming to define a viable gold project in the region.

