Laurion’s $2.7 Million Private Placement Initiative

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. is set to raise approximately $2.7 million through a non-brokered private placement of flow-through shares. The proceeds will be used exclusively for the advancement of their flagship Ishkoday Project, aligning with their strategic focus on enhancing shareholder value.

