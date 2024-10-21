News & Insights

Stocks

Laurion’s $2.7 Million Private Placement Initiative

October 21, 2024 — 07:02 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Laurion Mineral Exploration (TSE:LME) has released an update.

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. is set to raise approximately $2.7 million through a non-brokered private placement of flow-through shares. The proceeds will be used exclusively for the advancement of their flagship Ishkoday Project, aligning with their strategic focus on enhancing shareholder value.

For further insights into TSE:LME stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.