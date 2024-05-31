Laurentian Bank Unveils Growth-Oriented Strategic Plan

Laurentian Bank (TSE:LB) has released an update.

Laurentian Bank has announced ‘Our Path Forward,’ a new strategic plan aimed at promoting growth and prosperity for customers through specialized commercial banking and accessible everyday banking services. The plan includes ambitious financial targets such as double-digit growth in adjusted earnings per share and return on equity, with an efficiency ratio under 60%. President and CEO Éric Provost highlighted the bank’s commitment to leveraging its competitive strengths and fostering partnerships to drive success.

