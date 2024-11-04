Lattice Semiconductor Reports Q3 2024 Financial Results

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation ( (LSCC) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Lattice Semiconductor Corporation presented to its investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a leading company in the field of low power programmable solutions, providing innovative technologies for diverse markets such as communications, computing, industrial, automotive, and consumer sectors.

In its third quarter of 2024 report, Lattice Semiconductor recorded a revenue of $127.1 million with a gross margin of 69%. Despite facing industry headwinds, the company has taken strategic steps to align its resources and improve efficiency, including a significant reduction in workforce and operating expenses.

Key highlights from the report include the appointment of Dr. Ford Tamer as the new CEO, showcasing the company’s commitment to strong leadership and strategic growth. The company also announced its involvement in powering AI computer vision on Dell’s XPS models and expanded its Nexus FPGA platform offerings, demonstrating its focus on innovation and market expansion. Furthermore, Lattice was recognized as a top workplace in the San Francisco Bay Area, emphasizing its positive workplace culture.

Looking ahead, Lattice Semiconductor projects revenue for the fourth quarter to be between $112 million and $122 million with a consistent gross margin. The company remains optimistic about expanding its market share and building on its strong foundation despite anticipated near-term industry challenges.

