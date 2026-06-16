Is Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Lattice Semiconductor is one of 592 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Lattice Semiconductor is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LSCC's full-year earnings has moved 13.2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, LSCC has returned 102.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 20.2% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Lattice Semiconductor is outperforming its peers so far this year.

AXT (AXTI) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 577.3%.

In AXT's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 400% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Lattice Semiconductor belongs to the Electronics - Semiconductors industry, which includes 47 individual stocks and currently sits at #58 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 59.6% this year, meaning that LSCC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. AXT is also part of the same industry.

Lattice Semiconductor and AXT could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.