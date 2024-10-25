Latrobe Magnesium Advances Demonstration Plant Milestones

Latrobe Magnesium Limited (AU:LMG) has released an update.

Latrobe Magnesium Limited has successfully completed the construction and commissioning of the Magnesium Oxide section of its Demonstration Plant, marking over 90,000 work hours without a lost time injury. The company anticipates the final commissioning and limited operation to begin by February 2025, with plans to start the magnesium metal section in the second quarter of 2025. Future growth hinges on securing hydropower allocation from Sarawak Energy for a larger plant.

