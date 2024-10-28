Latitude Group Announces Upcoming Distribution Payment

News & Insights

Latitude Group Holdings Ltd. (AU:LFS) has released an update.

Latitude Group Holdings Ltd. has announced a distribution payment of AUD 1.6136 per security for its Capital Notes, set to be paid on January 28, 2025. The ex-date for this payment is January 17, 2025, and the record date is January 20, 2025. This distribution reflects the company’s ongoing financial strategy and may interest investors looking for yield opportunities.

