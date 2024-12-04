Latin Resources Announces Scheme Booklet Distribution

Latin Resources Limited (AU:LRS) has released an update.

Latin Resources Limited has distributed a Scheme Booklet to its securityholders, detailing a proposed acquisition by Pilbara Minerals Limited and a demerger of certain assets. The company’s board recommends voting in favor of the schemes, highlighting potential benefits for shareholders. Directors plan to vote in favor of these proposals, aligning their interests with shareholders.

