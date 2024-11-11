Latham Group to unveil new line of plunge pools

At this week’s International Pool, Spa, & Patio Expo in Dallas, Latham Group (SWIM) will unveil a new line of plunge pools designed to bring leisure and luxury to backyards of any size. From the only brand to offer both fiberglass and vinyl liner options, the curated collection includes six designs perfect for homeowners seeking a sleek, elegant pool that fits seamlessly into any outdoor space. Blending form with function, Latham Plunge Pools provide practical and stylish solutions that are ideal for compact yards but also add a luxurious touch to larger spaces as well. These fun-sized pools offer full-sized fun with greater convenience, faster and more affordable installation, energy efficiency, and easy maintenance with less chemical usage.

