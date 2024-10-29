The Latest Analyst Ratings For W.W. Grainger

Ratings for W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) were provided by 6 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $1038.67, a high estimate of $1230.00, and a low estimate of $925.00. Observing a 7.83% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $963.25.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of W.W. Grainger among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris Dankert Loop Capital Raises Hold $1100.00 $900.00 David Manthey Baird Raises Outperform $1230.00 $975.00 Sabrina Abrams B of A Securities Announces Underperform $925.00 - Chris Snyder Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $990.00 - Patrick Baumann JP Morgan Raises Neutral $1015.00 $1000.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $972.00 $978.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to W.W. Grainger. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of W.W. Grainger compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of W.W. Grainger's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of W.W. Grainger's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on W.W. Grainger analyst ratings.

Delving into W.W. Grainger's Background

W.W. Grainger distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products that are sourced from over 5,000 suppliers. The company serves more than 4.5 million customers through its online and electronic purchasing platforms, vending machines, catalog distribution, and network of over 300 global branches.

W.W. Grainger: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: W.W. Grainger displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.11%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: W.W. Grainger's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 10.9%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): W.W. Grainger's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 14.52%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): W.W. Grainger's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.61% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: W.W. Grainger's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.83.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for GWW

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Feb 2022 Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for GWW

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.