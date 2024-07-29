The Latest Analyst Ratings For TriCo

Ratings for TriCo (NASDAQ:TCBK) were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 2 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for TriCo, presenting an average target of $52.25, a high estimate of $55.00, and a low estimate of $48.00. Observing a 20.81% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $43.25.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of TriCo by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Terrell Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $53.00 $43.00 Kelly Motta Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $48.00 $42.00 Jeff Rulis DA Davidson Raises Buy $55.00 $41.00 Matthew Clark Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $53.00 $47.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to TriCo. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of TriCo compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of TriCo's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About TriCo

TriCo Bancshares is a California corporation organized to act as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank. The Bank is a California-chartered bank that is engaged in the general commercial and retail banking business in California counties. The Bank provides a breadth of personal, small business, and commercial financial services including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and making small business, commercial, real estate, and consumer loans, as well as a range of Treasury Management Services and other customary banking services including safe deposit boxes at some branches. The company's primary source of revenue is the net interest income.

Understanding the Numbers: TriCo's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: TriCo displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.01%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: TriCo's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 29.67%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): TriCo's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.48%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): TriCo's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.3%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: TriCo's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.32.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

