The Latest Analyst Ratings For Riot Platforms

In the last three months, 11 analysts have published ratings on Riot Platforms (NASDAQ:RIOT), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 7 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 3 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $17.68, with a high estimate of $23.00 and a low estimate of $9.50. This current average has decreased by 3.55% from the previous average price target of $18.33.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Riot Platforms among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $22.00 $22.00 Paul Golding Macquarie Announces Outperform $15.00 - Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $23.00 $23.00 Reginald Smith JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $9.50 $12.00 John Todaro Needham Raises Buy $14.00 $13.00 Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $23.00 $23.00 Mike Colonnese HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $17.00 $17.00 Bill Papanastasiou Stifel Announces Speculative Buy $18.00 - Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $23.00 $23.00 John Todaro Needham Lowers Buy $13.00 $15.00 Mike Colonnese HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $17.00 $17.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Riot Platforms. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Riot Platforms compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Capture valuable insights into Riot Platforms's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Riot Platforms analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Riot Platforms

Riot Platforms Inc is a vertically integrated Bitcoin mining company focused on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies. The company's segments include Bitcoin Mining; Data Center Hosting and Engineering. It generates maximum revenue from the Bitcoin Mining segment which generates revenue from the Bitcoin the company earns through its mining activities.

Riot Platforms: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Riot Platforms's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -8.76% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Riot Platforms's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -120.61%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Riot Platforms's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -3.34%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Riot Platforms's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -3.17%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, Riot Platforms adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for RIOT

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Compass Point Downgrades Buy Neutral Jan 2022 Northland Capital Markets Initiates Coverage On Outperform Jan 2022 Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage On Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for RIOT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.