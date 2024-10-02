The Latest Analyst Ratings For Pentair

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) has been analyzed by 10 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 6 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 5 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Pentair, revealing an average target of $98.1, a high estimate of $105.00, and a low estimate of $92.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 5.71% increase from the previous average price target of $92.80.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Pentair by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $105.00 $96.00 Jeffrey Hammond Keybanc Raises Overweight $97.00 $92.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Outperform $101.00 $99.00 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $93.00 $85.00 Andrew Krill Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $98.00 $90.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $96.00 $90.00 Bryan Blair Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $98.00 $92.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Buy $101.00 $100.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Buy $100.00 $94.00 Bryan Blair Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $92.00 $90.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Pentair. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Pentair compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Pentair's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Pentair's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Pentair analyst ratings.

Get to Know Pentair Better

Pentair is a global leader in the water treatment industry, with 10,000 employees and a presence in 25 countries. Pentair's business is organized into three segments: pool, water technologies, and flow. The company offers a wide range of water solutions, including energy-efficient swimming pool equipment, filtration solutions, and commercial and industrial pumps. Pentair generated approximately $4.1 billion in revenue in 2023.

A Deep Dive into Pentair's Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Pentair's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.55%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Pentair's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 16.93%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pentair's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.51%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pentair's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.8%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, Pentair adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PNR

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Mizuho Upgrades Underperform Neutral Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Underweight Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Underweight

View More Analyst Ratings for PNR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.