The Latest Analyst Ratings For NEXTracker

In the preceding three months, 11 analysts have released ratings for NEXTracker (NASDAQ:NXT), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for NEXTracker, presenting an average target of $53.64, a high estimate of $65.00, and a low estimate of $44.00. A decline of 13.06% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive NEXTracker is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Praneeth Satish Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $58.00 $64.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $58.00 $62.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Positive $50.00 $59.00 Jordan Levy Truist Securities Lowers Buy $50.00 $65.00 Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $44.00 $56.00 Christine Cho Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $47.00 $61.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Announces Hold $46.00 - Joseph Osha Guggenheim Lowers Buy $55.00 $60.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $62.00 $65.00 Philip Shen Roth MKM Lowers Buy $65.00 $70.00 Derek Soderberg Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $55.00 $55.00

Nextracker (and its subsidiaries) is a leading provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects around the world. Nextracker's products enable solar panels in utility-scale power plants to follow the sun's movement across the sky and optimize plant performance. Nextracker has operations in the United States, Mexico, Spain and other countries in Europe, India, Australia, the Middle East, Africa, and Brazil.

Breaking Down NEXTracker's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: NEXTracker's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 50.13%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: NEXTracker's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 16.9% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): NEXTracker's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 11.69% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): NEXTracker's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.73% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: NEXTracker's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.13, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

