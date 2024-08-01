The Latest Analyst Ratings For LivePerson

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $1.03, a high estimate of $1.40, and a low estimate of $0.50. Experiencing a 35.62% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $1.60.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of LivePerson among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeff Van Rhee Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $1.40 $1.25 Ryan Macwilliams Barclays Raises Underweight $1.00 $0.75 Jeff Van Rhee Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $1.25 $1.00 Siti Panigrahi Mizuho Lowers Neutral $0.50 $2.00 Jeff Van Rhee Craig-Hallum Lowers Buy $1.00 $3.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to LivePerson. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of LivePerson compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of LivePerson's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into LivePerson's Background

LivePerson Inc is the enterprise leader in digital customer conversation.. The Conversational Cloud, the Company's enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, is trusted by the world's top brands to accelerate their contact center transformation, orchestrate conversations across all channels, departments and systems, increase agent productivity, and deliver more personalized, AI-empowered customer experiences. The company has a presence in the United Kingdom, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Europe.

LivePerson's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, LivePerson faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -20.91% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: LivePerson's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -41.85%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): LivePerson's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -105.85%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): LivePerson's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -4.57%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: LivePerson's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 26.91. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

