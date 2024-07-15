The Latest Analyst Ratings For Legend Biotech

In the preceding three months, 15 analysts have released ratings for Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $78.93, a high estimate of $90.00, and a low estimate of $60.00. Highlighting a 2.56% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $81.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Legend Biotech. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Yaron Werber TD Cowen Lowers Buy $67.00 $71.00 Kostas Biliouris BMO Capital Maintains Outperform $90.00 $90.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $73.00 $73.00 Leonid Timashev RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $86.00 $86.00 Edward Tenthoff Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $90.00 $90.00 Asthika Goonewardene Truist Securities Announces Buy $88.00 - Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $73.00 $73.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $73.00 $73.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $73.00 $86.00 James Shin Deutsche Bank Announces Buy $60.00 - Leonid Timashev RBC Capital Raises Outperform $86.00 $85.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $86.00 $87.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $87.00 $87.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $87.00 $87.00 George Farmer Scotiabank Maintains Sector Outperform $65.00 $65.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Legend Biotech. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Legend Biotech compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Legend Biotech's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corp is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The firm's lead product candidate, LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, is a chimeric antigen receptor, or CAR, T cell therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from the United States of America. The company generates revenue from License and Collaboration revenue.

Legend Biotech's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Legend Biotech showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 158.67% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Legend Biotech's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -63.62%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Legend Biotech's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -4.95%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Legend Biotech's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -3.3%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Legend Biotech's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.29.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

