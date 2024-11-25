The Latest Analyst Ratings For Helen Of Troy

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Helen Of Troy, revealing an average target of $81.25, a high estimate of $92.00, and a low estimate of $71.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $76.50, the current average has increased by 6.21%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Helen Of Troy. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Raises Neutral $78.00 $71.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Raises Neutral $71.00 $67.00 Susan Anderson Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $92.00 $84.00 Susan Anderson Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $84.00 $84.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Helen Of Troy. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Helen Of Troy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Helen Of Troy's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Helen Of Troy's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Helen Of Troy analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Get to Know Helen Of Troy Better

Helen Of Troy Ltd is a consumer products company offering creative products and solutions for its customers through a diversified portfolio of brands. It has two operating segments: Home & Outdoor segment provides a broad range of consumer products for home activities such as food preparation, cooking, cleaning, and organization; as well as products for outdoor and on-the-go activities such as hydration, food storage, backpacks, and travel gear, and The Beauty & Wellness segment provides beauty and wellness products including mass and prestige market beauty appliances, prestige market liquid-based hair and personal care products, and wellness devices including thermometers, water and air filtration systems, humidifiers, and fans.

Helen Of Troy: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Helen Of Troy faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -3.53% in revenue growth as of 31 August, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Helen Of Troy's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.59%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Helen Of Troy's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.09%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Helen Of Troy's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.6%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.48.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for HELE

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Sidoti & Co. Upgrades Neutral Buy Jan 2022 DA Davidson Maintains Neutral Dec 2021 DA Davidson Maintains Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for HELE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.