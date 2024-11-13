The Latest Analyst Ratings For Health Catalyst

8 analysts have shared their evaluations of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 6 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Health Catalyst, revealing an average target of $12.69, a high estimate of $16.00, and a low estimate of $9.00. This current average has increased by 4.7% from the previous average price target of $12.12.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Health Catalyst. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Grosslight Citigroup Raises Buy $10.50 $9.00 Sean Dodge RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $9.00 $8.00 Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $10.00 $8.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $16.00 $16.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $16.00 $16.00 Anne Samuel JP Morgan Raises Overweight $13.00 $10.00 Jessica Tassan Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $11.00 $14.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $16.00 $16.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Health Catalyst. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Health Catalyst compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Health Catalyst's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know Health Catalyst Better

Health Catalyst Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It has two operating segments. The Technology segment, the key revenue driver, includes data platforms, analytics applications, and support services. This generates revenues mainly from contracts that are cloud-based subscription arrangements, time-based license arrangements, and maintenance and support fees; the Professional Services segment is generally the combination of analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsourcing, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers to more fully configure and utilize the benefits of the technology offerings.

Financial Insights: Health Catalyst

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Health Catalyst showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.5% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -19.29%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Health Catalyst's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -4.14%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Health Catalyst's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -1.96%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Health Catalyst's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.03.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

