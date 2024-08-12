The Latest Analyst Ratings For Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $29.2, accompanied by a high estimate of $31.00 and a low estimate of $26.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 9.77% from the previous average price target of $26.60.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $30.00 $26.00 Samantha Semenkow Citigroup Raises Buy $31.00 $27.00 Joon Lee Truist Securities Raises Buy $30.00 $25.00 Leland Gershell Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $29.00 $29.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $26.00 $26.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Catalyst Pharmaceuticals. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Better

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing, developing therapies for people with rare, debilitating, chronic neuromuscular and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 23.23% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 33.24%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Catalyst Pharmaceuticals's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.97%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Catalyst Pharmaceuticals's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.03% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.01.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

