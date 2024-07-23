The Latest Analyst Ratings For Belden

6 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Belden (NYSE:BDC) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $111.33, a high estimate of $123.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. Observing a 7.46% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $103.60.

The standing of Belden among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kevin McCarthy Vertical Research Announces Buy $110.00 - William Stein Truist Securities Raises Buy $123.00 $119.00 William Stein Truist Securities Raises Buy $119.00 $101.00 Chris Dankert Loop Capital Raises Buy $115.00 $100.00 Reuben Garner Benchmark Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 William Stein Truist Securities Raises Buy $101.00 $98.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Belden. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Belden compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Belden's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Belden's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Belden Inc provides signal transmission products to distributors, end-users, installers, and original equipment manufacturers. The firm operates in two segments - Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment is a provider in network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for commercial audio/video and security applications. The Industrial Solutions segment is a provider of high-performance networking components and machine connectivity products. It operates in Americas, EMEA and APAC, out of which maximum revenue from Americas.

Belden: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Belden's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -16.53%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Belden's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.97% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Belden's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.21%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Belden's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.17%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, Belden faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

