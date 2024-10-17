The Latest Analyst Ratings For argenx

Ratings for argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) were provided by 13 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 7 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 6 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $566.92, with a high estimate of $640.00 and a low estimate of $515.00. Marking an increase of 8.59%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $522.09.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of argenx among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Samantha Semenkow Citigroup Raises Buy $635.00 $512.00 Danielle Brill Raymond James Announces Strong Buy $605.00 - Yatin Suneja Guggenheim Maintains Buy $585.00 $585.00 James Gordon JP Morgan Raises Overweight $640.00 $500.00 Joel Beatty Baird Raises Outperform $515.00 $490.00 Yatin Suneja Guggenheim Raises Buy $585.00 $545.00 Leland Gershell Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $560.00 $546.00 David Nierengarten Wedbush Raises Outperform $560.00 $519.00 Derek Archila Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $547.00 $543.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $533.00 $504.00 Leland Gershell Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $546.00 - Joon Lee Truist Securities Raises Buy $540.00 $480.00 David Nierengarten Wedbush Maintains Outperform $519.00 $519.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to argenx. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of argenx compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of argenx's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering argenx: A Closer Look

Argenx is a Dutch company focused on using its antibody engineering technology to treat rare autoimmune diseases. Vyvgart (efgartigimod) was initially approved in the US in December 2021 as a treatment for generalized myasthenia gravis, followed by approvals in Europe and Japan in 2022.

Unraveling the Financial Story of argenx

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: argenx displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 76.54%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: argenx's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.09%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): argenx's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.68%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): argenx's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.61% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.01.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

