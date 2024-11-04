The Latest Analyst Ratings For Apellis Pharmaceuticals

14 analysts have shared their evaluations of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $61.21, along with a high estimate of $96.00 and a low estimate of $25.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 4.13% lower than the prior average price target of $63.85.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Luca Issi RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $25.00 $25.00 Graig Suvannavejh Mizuho Lowers Neutral $38.00 $39.00 Greg Harrison Scotiabank Announces Sector Perform $35.00 - Derek Archila Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $43.00 $47.00 Colleen Kusy Baird Lowers Outperform $92.00 $96.00 Graig Suvannavejh Mizuho Lowers Neutral $39.00 $42.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Maintains Buy $85.00 $85.00 Anupam Rama JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $57.00 $64.00 Anupam Rama JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $64.00 $72.00 Eliana Merle UBS Lowers Buy $83.00 $85.00 Laura Chico Wedbush Raises Neutral $41.00 $38.00 Salveen Richter Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $74.00 $66.00 Colleen Kusy Baird Raises Outperform $96.00 $86.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Maintains Buy $85.00 $85.00

Unveiling the Story Behind Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs through the inhibition of the complement system, which is an integral component of the immune system, at the level of C3, the central protein in the complement cascade.

A Deep Dive into Apellis Pharmaceuticals's Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Apellis Pharmaceuticals displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 110.26%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Apellis Pharmaceuticals's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -18.86%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Apellis Pharmaceuticals's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -14.18%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Apellis Pharmaceuticals's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.34%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.8, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

