The Latest Analyst Ratings For AMN Healthcare Services

Across the recent three months, 6 analysts have shared their insights on AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 1 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $61.0, a high estimate of $71.00, and a low estimate of $48.00. This current average represents a 8.96% decrease from the previous average price target of $67.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of AMN Healthcare Services among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Lowers Buy $50.00 $70.00 Kevin Fischbeck B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $48.00 $65.00 Constantine Davides JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $66.00 $66.00 Constantine Davides JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $66.00 $75.00 Jeffrey Silber BMO Capital Raises Outperform $71.00 $60.00 A.J. Rice UBS Lowers Neutral $65.00 $66.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to AMN Healthcare Services. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of AMN Healthcare Services compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of AMN Healthcare Services's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of AMN Healthcare Services's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on AMN Healthcare Services analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Delving into AMN Healthcare Services's Background

AMN Healthcare Services is one of the largest healthcare staffing company in the United States. In 2023, it offered more than 13,000 nurses and allied healthcare full-time workers with provider clients nationwide. About two thirds of its business is generated from its temporary nursing division; the other third is generated from its physician placement and technology-backed workplace solutions divisions.

AMN Healthcare Services: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining AMN Healthcare Services's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -25.28% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: AMN Healthcare Services's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 2.19%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): AMN Healthcare Services's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.88% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): AMN Healthcare Services's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.58% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, AMN Healthcare Services adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AMN

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Jefferies Maintains Buy Feb 2022 Benchmark Maintains Buy Nov 2021 Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for AMN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.