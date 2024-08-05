The Latest Analyst Ratings For Adaptimmune Therapeutics

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $3.54, a high estimate of $4.00, and a low estimate of $3.00. This current average represents a 45.54% decrease from the previous average price target of $6.50.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Adaptimmune Therapeutics. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Arthur He HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $4.00 $4.00 Arthur He HC Wainwright & Co. Announces Buy $4.00 - George Farmer Scotiabank Announces Sector Outperform $3.15 - Graig Suvannavejh Mizuho Lowers Buy $3.00 $9.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Adaptimmune Therapeutics. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Adaptimmune Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Adaptimmune Therapeutics's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Adaptimmune Therapeutics's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Adaptimmune Therapeutics analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Get to Know Adaptimmune Therapeutics Better

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on providing novel cell therapies to patients, particularly in solid tumors. It has developed a comprehensive proprietary platform that enables it to identify cancer targets, find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors, and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. Its programs include MAGE-A4 SPEAR T-cell therapy, NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell, CD70 and others for multiple cancer types.

Key Indicators: Adaptimmune Therapeutics's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Adaptimmune Therapeutics faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -88.07% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Adaptimmune Therapeutics's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -854.23%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Adaptimmune Therapeutics's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -151.84%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Adaptimmune Therapeutics's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -17.94%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Adaptimmune Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.97, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ADAP

Date Firm Action From To Sep 2021 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight Sep 2021 SVB Leerink Maintains Market Perform Sep 2021 SVB Leerink Maintains Market Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for ADAP

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.