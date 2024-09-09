The Latest Analyst Ratings For 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) underwent analysis by 5 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $38.8, with a high estimate of $40.00 and a low estimate of $36.00. This current average represents a 10.6% decrease from the previous average price target of $43.40.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of 4D Molecular Therapeutics's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Caufield HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $36.00 $36.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $40.00 $40.00 Kostas Biliouris BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $40.00 $63.00 Geulah Livshits Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $38.00 $38.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $40.00 $40.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to 4D Molecular Therapeutics. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of 4D Molecular Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of 4D Molecular Therapeutics's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into 4D Molecular Therapeutics's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering 4D Molecular Therapeutics: A Closer Look

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company engaged in the development of product candidates using targeted and evolved AAV vectors. It has built a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focused on three therapeutic areas: Ophthalmology (intravitreal vector) includes 4D-150, 4D-125, 4D-110, and 4D-175; Cardiology (intravenous vector) includes 4D-710, 4D-725, and Pulmonology (aerosol vector) 4D-310.

Financial Milestones: 4D Molecular Therapeutics's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining 4D Molecular Therapeutics's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -97.91% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: 4D Molecular Therapeutics's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -699060.0%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -5.88%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): 4D Molecular Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -5.59%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: 4D Molecular Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.02, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

