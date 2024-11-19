Latch Announces Leadership Change and Future Innovations

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Latch, Inc., soon to be rebranded as DOOR, announced that Chief Strategy Officer Jamie Siminoff will transition to an advisory role in early 2025. The company has been enhancing its access control solutions with new innovations like the DOOR app and smart sensors, aiming to deliver a modern residential living experience. With a robust St. Louis-based leadership team, Latch is poised to continue its growth and efficiency focus, promising exciting developments for stockholders and residential property markets alike.

