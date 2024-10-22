Lassonde Industries initiated with a Buy at Stifel

Stifel initiated coverage of Lassonde Industries (LSDAF) with a Buy rating and C$220 price target Lassonde is a food and beverage company that trades at an “appealing” valuation, has “sizeable” earnings growth in the next 12-18 months, and further investment opportunities that could unlock opportunities, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

