Laser Photonics Expands into Pharma with Strategic Acquisition

Laser Photonics Corporation has acquired Control Micro Systems to expand its market reach into the pharmaceutical industry, leveraging CMS’s precision laser solutions for controlled-release medications. This strategic move allows Laser Photonics to diversify into a recession-resistant sector, enhance its technological capabilities, and capitalize on growing demand for laser-based drug delivery and packaging compliance solutions. The acquisition also promises a seamless transition for CMS’s workforce and continued service for existing customers.

