Laser Photonics Expands into Pharma with Strategic Acquisition

Laser Photonics Corp. ( (LASE) ) has shared an update.
Laser Photonics Corporation has acquired Control Micro Systems to expand its market reach into the pharmaceutical industry, leveraging CMS’s precision laser solutions for controlled-release medications. This strategic move allows Laser Photonics to diversify into a recession-resistant sector, enhance its technological capabilities, and capitalize on growing demand for laser-based drug delivery and packaging compliance solutions. The acquisition also promises a seamless transition for CMS’s workforce and continued service for existing customers.
