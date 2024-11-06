News & Insights

Laser Photonics Expands into Pharma with Strategic Acquisition

November 06, 2024 — 02:56 pm EST

Laser Photonics Corp. ( (LASE) ) has shared an update.

Laser Photonics Corporation has acquired Control Micro Systems to expand its market reach into the pharmaceutical industry, leveraging CMS’s precision laser solutions for controlled-release medications. This strategic move allows Laser Photonics to diversify into a recession-resistant sector, enhance its technological capabilities, and capitalize on growing demand for laser-based drug delivery and packaging compliance solutions. The acquisition also promises a seamless transition for CMS’s workforce and continued service for existing customers.

