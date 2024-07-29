Las Vegas Sands Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Las Vegas Sands.

Looking at options history for Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $410,906 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $83,254.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $32.5 and $45.0 for Las Vegas Sands, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Las Vegas Sands's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Las Vegas Sands's whale activity within a strike price range from $32.5 to $45.0 in the last 30 days.

Las Vegas Sands Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LVS PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $3.2 $3.05 $3.05 $37.50 $122.0K 68 0 LVS PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $4.25 $3.35 $4.1 $32.50 $61.5K 5 150 LVS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $5.6 $5.55 $5.6 $45.00 $50.3K 2.4K 181 LVS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $5.6 $5.55 $5.6 $45.00 $50.3K 2.4K 91 LVS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $5.65 $5.45 $5.48 $45.00 $44.8K 2.4K 287

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands is the world's largest operator of fully integrated resorts, featuring casino, hotel, entertainment, food and beverage, retail, and convention center operations. The company owns the Venetian Macao, Sands Macao, Londoner Macao, Four Seasons Hotel Macao, and Parisian Macao, as well as the Marina Bay Sands resort in Singapore. We expect Sands to open a fourth tower in Singapore toward the end of 2028. Its Venetian and Palazzo Las Vegas assets in the U.S. were sold to Apollo and VICI in 2022. With the sale of its Vegas assets, the company generates all its EBITDA from Asia, with its casino operations generating the majority of sales.

In light of the recent options history for Las Vegas Sands, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Las Vegas Sands Trading volume stands at 4,513,216, with LVS's price up by 1.35%, positioned at $39.71. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 79 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Las Vegas Sands

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $55.6.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Susquehanna continues to hold a Positive rating for Las Vegas Sands, targeting a price of $51. An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Las Vegas Sands, maintaining a target price of $55. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on Las Vegas Sands with a target price of $53. An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Las Vegas Sands, maintaining a target price of $58. An analyst from Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Las Vegas Sands, which currently sits at a price target of $61.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Las Vegas Sands options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

