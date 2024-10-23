Las Vegas Sands Secures New Credit Facility Agreement

An announcement from Las Vegas Sands ( (LVS) ) is now available.

Sands China Ltd. has secured a new credit facility agreement known as the 2024 SCL Credit Facility, replacing its previous 2018 agreement. This facility includes a HKD 19.50 billion revolving credit and a HKD 12.95 billion term loan, both for strategic financial maneuvers. The loans offer competitive interest rates linked to the Hong Kong interbank rate, providing Sands China with enhanced financial flexibility until 2029, while adhering to customary financial covenants.

