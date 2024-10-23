Las Vegas Sands reports Q3 adjusted EPS 44c, consensus 53c

Reports Q3 revenue $2.68B, consensus $2.78B. “Although our reported financial results for the quarter reflected lower than expected hold in Singapore and the impact of disruption from our ongoing development work at the Londoner in Macao, we continued to execute our strategic objectives during the quarter. We remain enthusiastic about our opportunities to deliver industry-leading growth in both markets in the years ahead as we execute our capital investment programs in both Macao and Singapore,” said Robert G. Goldstein, chairman and CEO.

