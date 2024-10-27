News & Insights

Larvotto Secures $4.5M for Hillgrove Project Development

October 27, 2024 — 08:08 pm EDT

Larvotto Resources Limited (AU:LRV) has released an update.

Larvotto Resources Limited has secured $4.5 million through an underwriting agreement for the exercise of options from its 2021 IPO, bolstering its financial position for ongoing exploration at the Hillgrove gold-antimony project in New South Wales. This financial move ensures Larvotto is well-funded to enhance development and extend the mine life of its strategic Hillgrove asset, promising potential value for shareholders. The company is also exploring additional funding avenues as it progresses towards its planned development in 2025.

