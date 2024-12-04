News & Insights

Larvotto Resources Secures $30 Million for Hillgrove Project

December 04, 2024 — 07:19 pm EST

Larvotto Resources Limited (AU:LRV) has released an update.

Larvotto Resources Limited has successfully raised $30 million through a two-tranche share placement to advance its Hillgrove gold-antimony project. The funding, supported by both domestic and offshore investors, will boost exploration and development efforts, positioning Larvotto as a key player in the western antimony market amid changing global supply dynamics. This financial move, combined with strategic project advancements, sets the stage for an exciting 2025 for the company and its shareholders.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

