Larvotto Resources Secures $30 Million for Hillgrove Project

Larvotto Resources Limited has successfully raised $30 million through a two-tranche share placement to advance its Hillgrove gold-antimony project. The funding, supported by both domestic and offshore investors, will boost exploration and development efforts, positioning Larvotto as a key player in the western antimony market amid changing global supply dynamics. This financial move, combined with strategic project advancements, sets the stage for an exciting 2025 for the company and its shareholders.

