Larvotto Resources Director Resigns Amidst Growth

December 01, 2024 — 05:47 pm EST

Larvotto Resources Limited (AU:LRV) has released an update.

Larvotto Resources Limited announced the immediate resignation of Director Anna Nahajski-Staples, originally planned for 2025, due to her work commitments. Chair Mark Tomlinson praised her significant contributions to the company’s growth since its inception. Larvotto continues to advance its diverse portfolio of mineral projects across Australia and New Zealand.

