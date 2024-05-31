Larvotto Resources Advances with Key Resolutions

Larvotto Resources Limited (AU:LRV) has released an update.

Larvotto Resources Limited has successfully passed several key resolutions during its Annual General Meeting, including the adoption of a Long-Term Incentive Plan and approval of termination benefits for its directors. The company is progressing with a diverse portfolio of minerals projects, such as the high-grade Hillgrove Gold-Antimony Project in NSW, the Mt Isa copper-gold-cobalt project in Queensland, the Eyre multi-metals and lithium project in Western Australia, and a gold exploration project in Ohakuri, New Zealand.

