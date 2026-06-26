BioTech
LRMR

Larimar To Host Investor Event On Nomlabofusp Program On Monday, Stock Up

June 26, 2026 — 11:38 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (LRMR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on rare diseases, announced it will host an investor event to provide updates on its Nomlabofusp program for Friedreich's ataxia. The webcast is scheduled for Monday, June 29, 2026, at 7:45 a.m. ET.

Friedreich's ataxia is a progressive, inherited neurodegenerative disorder that affects coordination, mobility, and overall quality of life. Larimar's lead compound, Nomlabofusp, is being developed as a potential treatment for both adults and children with the condition.

During the event, the company will share a regulatory update and data from the ongoing Phase 2 long-term open-label study of Nomlabofusp. Larimar also plans to leverage its intracellular delivery platform to design fusion proteins targeting other rare diseases characterized by deficiencies in intracellular bioactive compounds.

LRMR has traded between $2.71 and $6.42 over the past year. The stock closed Friday's trading at $3.66, up 4.57%. During the after-hours trading session, the stock is at $4.00, up 9.29%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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