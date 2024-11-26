News & Insights

Stocks

Largo Inc. Extends Mine Life and Boosts Resources

November 26, 2024 — 08:57 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Largo Inc. has announced a significant update to its Maracás Menchen Mine operation in Brazil, extending its mine life to 2054 and enhancing its vanadium and titanium resources. The updated plan projects strong economic returns with a post-tax NPV of $1.1 billion and highlights Largo’s potential as a key supplier of critical materials. Investors may find the increased mineral reserves and robust production potential particularly enticing.

For further insights into TSE:LGO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LGO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.