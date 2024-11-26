Largo Inc. Extends Mine Life and Boosts Resources

Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Largo Inc. has announced a significant update to its Maracás Menchen Mine operation in Brazil, extending its mine life to 2054 and enhancing its vanadium and titanium resources. The updated plan projects strong economic returns with a post-tax NPV of $1.1 billion and highlights Largo’s potential as a key supplier of critical materials. Investors may find the increased mineral reserves and robust production potential particularly enticing.
For further insights into TSE:LGO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- BTCC, WGMI: 2 Bitcoin ETFs for Crypto Exposure
- Shareholder Alert for PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS)
- Netflix Wins Shareholder Lawsuit Alleging Misleading Growth Forecasts
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.