Largest borrow rate increases among liquid names

November 21, 2024 — 08:51 am EST

Latest data shows the largest indicative borrow rate increases among liquid option names include: T-REX 2X INVERSE MSTR DAILY TARGET (MSTZ) 83.16% +0.69, Equinor (EQNR) 4.95% +0.66, Poet Technologies (POET) 33.16% +0.61, ProShares UltraPro Short Dow 30 (SDOW) 5.68% +0.58, iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (IWN) 0.77% +0.49, Nuscale Power Corp (SMR) 5.91% +0.31, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) 2.84% +0.29, Cardiff Oncology (CRDF) 1.32% +0.26, Lithium Americas (LAC) 25.56% +0.25, and Blink Charging (BLNK) 10.37% +0.22.

