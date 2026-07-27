Is a Larger Social Security COLA in 2027 a Given? Here's Why it Could Be Smaller Than Expected

Key Points

Current estimates suggest Social Security's 2027 cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) could be more generous than this year's 2.8% raise.

If inflation slows down during the summer, next year's COLA could be smaller.

That's not necessarily a bad thing for retirees.

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If you're collecting Social Security, you may already be spending a lot of time thinking about what your cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, will amount to in 2027. And if you were disappointed in the 2.8% COLA that arrived earlier this year, you may be hoping that next year's raise is far more generous.

So far, estimates are pointing to a larger Social Security COLA for 2027. But that's not set in stone. And it's also important to recognize that next year's raise could easily end up coming in smaller than expected.

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What current 2027 COLA projections look like

Social Security COLAs are based on third-quarter inflation data. So any number you see right now is merely an estimate.

That said, experts use recent inflation data to try to give retirees a sense of what to expect out of their COLAs in the new year. And based on June's inflation readings, the Senior Citizens League, an advocacy group, expects Social Security benefits to rise by 3.8% in the new year.

Independent Social Security analyst Mary Johnson's most recent forecast isn't too far off. She says the 2027 COLA could be 3.7%. That's considerably higher than this year's 2.8% COLA, but it's lower than the 4.7% raise she projected a month prior.

Why seniors on Social Security could end up disappointed

Even though soaring inflation seemed to be setting the stage for a large Social Security COLA in the new year, in June, inflation slowed. If that trend continues, Social Security recipients could be looking at a more modest raise in January.

The months that really matter in the context of Social Security COLAs are July, August, and September. But if inflation moderates as it did in June, next year's COLA may not end up being so much different from this year's.

The important thing to recognize, though, is that a smaller COLA isn't automatically bad. When COLAs are smaller, it means inflation isn't so rampant. What seniors lose in the form of a more modest boost to their checks, they gain in the form of prices on everyday essentials not climbing so quickly.

In fact, if you're sitting there hoping for a large Social Security raise in 2027, you may want to adjust your line of thinking. A giant COLA will cost you more at the pump, supermarket, and just about everywhere in the months of July, August, and September. That may not exactly be a winning trade-off.

Stay tuned in October for the official number

The Social Security Administration typically makes an official COLA announcement in October. Until then, any estimate you see about 2027's raise is educated speculation.

It's best not to get hung up on any given number until an official one arrives. And you should especially avoid making financial plans around the current COLA estimates, since next year's raise could end up being significantly lower.

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