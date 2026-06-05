Large Impinj Investor Trims Position by $11.3 Million

Key Points

73,810 shares were sold indirectly across multiple open-market transactions on May 8 and May 11, 2026, with a blended price of around $153.21 per share, resulting in a total value of ~$11.31 million.

This activity represented 6.73% of Sylebra Capital LLC’s indirect holding in Impinj prior to the transaction, with indirect ownership declining from ~1.10 million to 1,022,171 shares.

All shares involved were held indirectly via investment entities (see footnote 1), with no direct ownership before or after the transaction; the disposition did not involve derivative securities or options.

The transaction cadence remains aligned with Sylebra’s multiyear pattern of periodic sell-downs, reflecting a routine reduction in available capacity rather than a deviation from historical behavior.

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Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) connects physical items to the digital world with advanced RFID solutions; a key insider recently reduced their indirect holdings.

Capital LLC Sylebra, serving as Director at Impinj, reported the indirect sale of 73,810 shares of common stock for a transaction value of approximately $11.31 million, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (indirect) 73,810 Transaction value $11.3 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 0 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 1,022,171 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$0

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($153.21).

Key questions

How does this transaction compare to Sylebra Capital LLC’s historical trade size and cadence?

Over the past year, Sylebra Capital LLC has averaged roughly 13 sell transactions annually, with individual trade sizes ranging widely; this 73,810-share sale is moderate relative to prior single-event sales but fits the pattern of serial, capacity-driven reductions.

Over the past year, Sylebra Capital LLC has averaged roughly 13 sell transactions annually, with individual trade sizes ranging widely; this 73,810-share sale is moderate relative to prior single-event sales but fits the pattern of serial, capacity-driven reductions. What is the impact on Sylebra’s ownership structure in Impinj?

Sylebra’s entire reported position in Impinj was held via investment entities with no direct ownership remaining after the disposition.

Sylebra’s entire reported position in Impinj was held via investment entities with no direct ownership remaining after the disposition. Was there any involvement of options or derivative securities in this transaction?

No options were exercised or involved in the sale; all activity pertained to non-derivative, indirectly held common shares.

No options were exercised or involved in the sale; all activity pertained to non-derivative, indirectly held common shares. How does the sale price relate to market context at the time of execution?

The weighted average sale price of around $153.21 per share was slightly below the May 11, 2026 market close of $153.74, during a period where the stock had appreciated 10.93% over the preceding 12 months.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 5/11/26) $153.21 Market capitalization $4.23 billion Revenue (TTM) $361.05 million 1-year price change 10.93%

* 1-year price change calculated using May 11, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Offers endpoint ICs, readers, gateways, and software for cloud connectivity and item-level tracking across diverse industries.

Generates revenue through the sale of semiconductor hardware and integrated platform solutions that enable wireless identification and data capture.

Serves retail, supply chain, logistics, aviation, automotive, healthcare, industrial, and other sectors via distributors, integrators, and solution partners.

Impinj operates at scale within the semiconductor sector, providing a platform that connects physical items to the digital world through advanced RFID technology. The company leverages a diversified customer base and global reach to capture demand for item-level connectivity and real-time data insights. Its integrated hardware and software solutions position it competitively in high-growth markets such as retail automation and supply chain optimization.

What this transaction means for investors

When a major shareholder sells millions of dollars’ worth of stock, investors naturally take notice. Sylebra Capital just trimmed its position in Impinj in a transaction worth about $11.3 million. But shareholders sell stock for a variety of reasons, and this appears to be a case of portfolio management rather than a vote of no confidence. Sylebra still owns more than 1 million shares of Impinj.

The timing of the sale is not surprising. After a strong run over the past year, it's reasonable for a large institutional investor to trim a winning position. Portfolio managers routinely rebalance holdings when a stock grows into an outsize percentage of their portfolio.

Impinj recently reported first-quarter results that beat analyst expectations, and its fundamentals appear solid. Its technology is crucial for connecting retail and logistics to cloud networks, and it has a large market share in the RFID industry.

Investors should keep an eye on the company's valuation, as the stock already reflects high expectations for future growth. Like many high-growth companies, Impinj’s stock is volatile and has had dramatic swings in the past. Investors who are interested in adding the company’s shares to their portfolio may consider adding to their position gradually, at a regular cadence, rather than trying to time the market.

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Pamela Kock has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Impinj. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.