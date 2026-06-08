Large-Cap Value ETF (PWV) Hits a New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, Invesco Large Cap Value ETF PWV is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 25.88% from its 52-week low price of $60.27/share.

But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:

PWV in Focus

The Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index is designed to provide capital appreciation while maintaining consistent exposure. The product charges 55 bps in annual fees (see: all the Large Cap Value here).

Why the Move?

The value sector of the market has been an area to watch lately, given the exchange of strikes between Iran and Israel over the weekend, which underscores the volatility of the ceasefire. Additionally, investors rotating out of the AI trade toward more defensive sectors is also a tailwind for the fund.

Historically, value stocks have demonstrated resilience during periods of market uncertainty and have often delivered strong long-term returns. They can also offer lower volatility and more attractive risk-adjusted performance compared with growth and blend stocks.

More Gains Ahead?

Currently, PWV has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook. It might continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 25.63 (as per Barchart.com), which gives cues of a further rally.

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Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (PWV): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.