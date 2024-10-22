News & Insights

Laramide Resources Unveils Promising Uranium Drilling Results

October 22, 2024 — 12:11 pm EDT

Laramide Resources (TSE:LAM) has released an update.

Laramide Resources has announced promising assay results from its 2024 drilling activities at the Westmoreland Uranium Project in Queensland, demonstrating significant potential for resource growth. The drilling at Long Pocket shows continuous mineralization with high-grade uranium at shallow depths, which could enhance the economics of future mining plans. The company is looking forward to incorporating these findings into a Maiden Resource Estimation in early 2025.

