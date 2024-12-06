Laramide Resources Secures Exploration Deal in Kazakhstan

Laramide Resources (TSE:LAM) has released an update.
Laramide Resources has finalized an option agreement to explore a substantial land package in Kazakhstan’s Chu-Sarysu Basin, a region rich in uranium and copper deposits. This strategic move positions Laramide as the exclusive operator of the exploration program, aiming to uncover a viable uranium resource.
