Laramide Resources Secures Exploration Deal in Kazakhstan

Laramide Resources has finalized an option agreement to explore a substantial land package in Kazakhstan’s Chu-Sarysu Basin, a region rich in uranium and copper deposits. This strategic move positions Laramide as the exclusive operator of the exploration program, aiming to uncover a viable uranium resource.

