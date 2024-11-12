News & Insights

Lara Exploration Restarts Celesta Copper Project in Brazil

November 12, 2024 — 01:07 pm EST

Lara Exploration (TSE:LRA) has released an update.

Lara Exploration has announced the resumption of mining and processing at the Celesta Copper Project in Brazil, with Tessarema Resources completing significant drilling and permit reinstatements. Lara holds a 5% net profits interest and a 2% royalty on production, benefiting from the project’s restart without bearing re-start costs.

