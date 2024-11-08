LanzaTech reports Q3 EPS (29c), consensus (12c)

Reports Q3 revenue $9.94M, consensus $17.94M. “From a financial point of view, third-quarter 2024 ended on a disappointing note, with LanzaTech (LNZA) missing our financial targets due primarily to a timing delay related to a LanzaJet sublicensing event we were expecting, and to a lesser degree, softer ethanol pricing in a key fuel trading market of ours,” said Dr. Jennifer Holmgren, Board Chair and Chief Executive Officer of LanzaTech. “That aside, we have steadily made commercial progress during the second half of this year, and have much to accomplish during the remainder of the fourth quarter, and beyond. Today, we are announcing our first long-term committed off-take agreement with a licensee, ArcelorMittal, and the advancement of Project Drake, a sizeable sustainable aviation fuel opportunity that we believe positions us for greater upside as compared to a pure licensing arrangement. As we work to increase our ethanol sales business and widen our project ownership and operating scope, so too are we working to expand our business model’s revenue drivers. By controlling more feedstock, operations, and off-take in our business portfolio, we are building multiple pathways to cash flow generation and are working to accelerate our timeline to profitability.”

